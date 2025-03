The Shannon Joy Show: "Why Are Trump, Elon & Co. Still Backing the Tate Brother?"

"Allowing platforms like Twitter and Rumble to promote figures like the #TatePimps under the guise of free speech is troubling, especially given their conservative audience claims, but recent pushback, including a criminal investigation by Florida’s Attorney General, offers some hope. The SJ Show continues to cover this developing story, including efforts to interview attorney Dani Pinter, who represents some of the victims."

