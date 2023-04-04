Best of DailyClout

Best of DailyClout

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
“‘Transgender Ideology’; Does it Erase Women?”
0:00
-55:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Best of DailyClout

“‘Transgender Ideology’; Does it Erase Women?”

Best of DailyClout's avatar
Best of DailyClout
Apr 04, 2023
∙ Paid

Mindful Activist, Ora Nadrich, speaks with Isabella Malbin, former birth worker, and podcaster of “Whose Body Is it?” about the indoctrination of what she calls ‘trans ideology’ that she experienced in 2016 when she got kicked out of doula and female fertility groups for refusing to comply with trans doctrine.

https://dailyclout.io/transgender-ideology-d…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dr Naomi Wolf.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Best of DailyClout · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture