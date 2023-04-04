Mindful Activist, Ora Nadrich, speaks with Isabella Malbin, former birth worker, and podcaster of “Whose Body Is it?” about the indoctrination of what she calls ‘trans ideology’ that she experienced in 2016 when she got kicked out of doula and female fertility groups for refusing to comply with trans doctrine.
“‘Transgender Ideology’; Does it Erase Women?”
Apr 04, 2023
