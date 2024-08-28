Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
"Trump/Vance Plus RFK Jr/Shanahan: Path to Victory"
0:00
-42:19

"Trump/Vance Plus RFK Jr/Shanahan: Path to Victory"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Aug 28, 2024
Share
Transcript

Dr. Wolf explains, ahead of RFK Jr.'s announcement that he is dropping his campaign and supporting Trump/Vance, that this foursome joining forces is the only path to victory. She analyzes how this union will energize swing voters in battleground states.

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com


Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

BiOptimizers: Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/

0 Comments
Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
"Pro-Life Influencer Lila Rose Is Getting The FULL Rittenhouse Cancel Treatment After She Speaks Out About Trump’s Lurch To The Left On The…
  Best of DailyClout
"WHITE GENOCIDE Begins in UK & Europe! WAKE UP AMERICA!! w/ Michael Yon"
  Best of DailyClout
"How do we maximize creativity in the classroom!"
  Best of DailyClout
"Terrorist Watch Lists, How Everyone is being Targeted w/ Richard Lighthouse"
  Best of DailyClout
Generation Rogue: "The Attack on Women's Sports and Spaces is NOT Over" w/ Activist Entrepreneur Jennifer Sey
  Kate Hildreth
"Outspoken: Banned on X Again"
  Best of DailyClout
"Outspoken [Liberty Lifestyle Edition]: "How To Make Sage Oil"
  Best of DailyClout