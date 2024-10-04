Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
"UN & WHO: Forced Vaccinations and Internment Camps, Common Law Solutions with Christopher James"
1
0:00
-1:13:38

"UN & WHO: Forced Vaccinations and Internment Camps, Common Law Solutions with Christopher James"

Sarah Westall - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Oct 04, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Christopher James rejoins the program to discuss his battles with Health Canada and Masterpeace, revealing how they are actively working to keep safe and effective supplements from the public. He also discusses the UN's "Pact for the Future" and the WHO amendments, sharing how these global entities, led by unelected bureaucrats, intend to implement forced vaccinations and internment camps based on their recent documents and signed resolutions.

You can follow Christopher James and watch his weekly Thursday night shows at https://aWarriorCalls.com.

Please Support DailyClout's Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word DAILYCLOUT to 989898."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout

Get 45% off and free shipping!

BiOptimizers: https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout

Use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Patriot Mobile: https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout

Get a FREE month of service when you switch.

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

LegiSector: Legislation at your fingertips - https://www.legisector.com/

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
"Exclusive with Sarah Westall: The CULT - Mind Control, Mass Psychosis & Its Impact on Politics"
  Best of DailyClout
"Dr. Sherry Tenpenny On Her 20 Year Journey Exposing The Dangers Of Vaccination!"
  Best of DailyClout
"Who Are Calley & Casey Means? MAHA Newcomers Focus on Processed Foods While Ignoring Toxic Vaccines"
  Best of DailyClout
"Land Grab Disguised as a Fire and a UN Smart City Forced on a Community with Michelle Melendez"
  Best of DailyClout
"VP Debate in a Time of War"
  Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "Protecting Free Speech and the Inception of Brownstone Institute"
Investigate Everything: “Is the Supply of Gold Getting Exhausted?” [Sponsored]
  Brian O'Shea