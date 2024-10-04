"UN & WHO: Forced Vaccinations and Internment Camps, Common Law Solutions with Christopher James"

Christopher James rejoins the program to discuss his battles with Health Canada and Masterpeace, revealing how they are actively working to keep safe and effective supplements from the public. He also discusses the UN's "Pact for the Future" and the WHO amendments, sharing how these global entities, led by unelected bureaucrats, intend to implement forced vaccinations and internment camps based on their recent documents and signed resolutions.

You can follow Christopher James and watch his weekly Thursday night shows at https://aWarriorCalls.com.

