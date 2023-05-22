Best of DailyClout

Vaccine-Injured in Australia Fight for Justice
Vaccine-Injured in Australia Fight for Justice

May 22, 2023
Ms. Rebekah Barnett, Medical Freedom Journalist, and Dr. Melissa McCann, General Practitioner, both from Australia joined the DailyClout to provide updates on a lawsuit that’s making its way through the Australian court system.

https://dailyclout.io/vaccine-injured-in-australia-fight-for-justice/

