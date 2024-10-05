"Appalachia, NC Infrastructure Collapse, No Fed Help"

Emerald Robinson, who grew up in Appalachia, recounts from eyewitness reports, devastating scenes of chaos in flooded areas in Appalachia and NC.

A pattern similar to that in Lahaina after the fire, is emerging: total failure of FEMA help, government disruption of volunteers’ help, all the way down to drones, and even the same warning received by the honeowners in Lahaina, thay they need a special permit in order to renovate or rebuild. Do quartz, lithium and titanium reserves play a role in this? Land, resources grab?

