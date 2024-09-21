"Behind the Scenes of the Parler Take Down: The Fight to Control the Internet with Amy Robbins"

Amy Robbins, Director of Media Relations for Parler, joins the program to discuss the behind the scenes look at what happened to Parler. We discuss how they were taken down and what they have done to protect themselves going forward. They have been down for over 3 years and are now back stronger and independent from the big tech controllers. She shares their story. You can sign up for Parler or regain your previous account at Parler.com

