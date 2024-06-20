"Blocking the Globalist Agenda"

Melissa Blasek defines the Overton Window, how to work inside and outside of it, and how to stretch it to achieve objectives. Dr. Kat Lindley, President and co-founder of the Global Health Project, joins Blasek to discuss the great awakening of doctors during COVID, free-market healthcare solutions, how to fight the WHO mandates, and the latest updates from the WHO.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals