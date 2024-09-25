"Boycott Hollywood: Shocking Details of Sean Diddy Combs Case & Why Americans Must Take Action"

Rumors have swirled around the film & music industry in Hollywood for decades, along with the bizarre and outright demonic imagery, photos and videos of celebrities, agents and executives being down right disgusting with under-age pop stars. The exploitation of child actors is quite obvious to me and what’s more shocking is that the crimes are being committed in broad daylight, right in front of our faces and have been for decades.

Issac Kappy, was a child actor who stated this (just nine months before his death by suicide): “A lot of showbiz parents will knowingly give their kids to be abused because they’ll be like ‘Oh, we’ll get your kids' roles and money.' And they take the money and.. then they just sell their kids. People sell their kids. They sell their kids for money.”

His allegations have been echoed by countless other actors and industry insiders like Corey Feldman and John Paul Rice over the years and the fact that this has been allowed to persist for so long is devastating indictment of American culture.

Today we explore the recent arrest and indictment of Sean Diddy Combs along with newly released, SHOCKING allegations of outright pedophilia from his former former girlfriend Kim Porter. Hopefully this exposure will help to take down the trafficking kingpin and hopefully MANY others.

These institutions (like Hollywood) have enormous power to shape our culture and shackle our leaders through coercion, blackmail and debauchery. We MUST care about this and end it once and for all.

