"Catherine Austin Fitts: 'Supporting Trump or Harris Is Supporting Our Genocide"

"Yesterday on the Rumble Live Chat, a viewer asked if I would be watching tonight’s debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. After 15 years of observing and reporting on campaigns and elections, my final answer was no, for a few reasons:

Every other conservative commentator will be watching, reporting, and giving their hot takes. You’ll have plenty of commentary to digest from them, so there’s no need for more!

I’ve come to believe that these high-profile debates and contests are nothing more than loosely scripted reality TV designed for public consumption. They offer no real discourse or authentic solutions. It's about throwing red meat to the masses, trapped in their political ideologies. I call this Reality DC, WWElection, or Selection 2024.

My hunch is that the oligarchs and power players have already chosen the presidential winner, and both candidates have shown they will submit to those authorities, in times of peace or crisis, to the detriment of liberty and sanity.

Most importantly, there are many crucial stories not being covered because the medical freedom community and conservative media are too distracted by the circus. Those stories deserve coverage too.

So here on The Shannon Joy Show, we’ll continue to report on issues that matter to you from outside the circus tent!

Today, we’ll look at a few nationally important stories that mainstream conservative media is ignoring. We’ll start with videos from an important and revealing interview between Catherine Austin Fitts of The Solari Report and independent commentator The American Vagabond.

The COVID democide has already happened, continues, and will persist regardless of who wins in 2024—unless more Americans wake up. We MUST understand that our power lies not just in our vote, but in our actions and organization at the local and state levels."

