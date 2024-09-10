Best of DailyClout
"CIA Control Over Media, Controlled Constructs w/ Media Insider Scotty Saks"
"CIA Control Over Media, Controlled Constructs w/ Media Insider Scotty Saks"

Sarah Westall - Opinion
Sep 10, 2024
"Former Hollywood producer and mainstream media expert Scotty Saks joins the program to describe his experiences working in the industry. He explains how the news media was fed 4 a.m. talking points and how the deep state used them to control the narrative. Scotty also shares personal stories that shifted his entire perspective on the world. You can follow him on his website at https://sovereignradio.com/shows/online/sovereign-radio/"

