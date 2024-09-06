Democrats have turned to an unexpected source of support by enlisting John McCain's son, an individual many were unaware of, to back Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election. According to Drew Allen, this move highlights the party's “desperate” efforts to rally around their candidate.

At the same time, media outlets have largely overlooked the fact that Tim Walz's brother and other family members have publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump, reflecting a contrast in coverage.

As polling numbers remain unfavorable for Harris, CNN has pushed its own poll in an apparent attempt to boost morale within her campaign. Allen points out, however, that the survey disproportionately sampled Democrats.

Adding to the tension, Democrats have once again revived the so-called "Russia hoax". Beyond merely casting doubt on the election's integrity, this narrative is also being used to involve the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the electoral process, raising concerns about partisan interference.

