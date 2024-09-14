"Democracy and the 2024 Election Are a Cruel Joke – Reflecting on 9/11 and Tyranny in America!"

How can we have democracy when both political parties embrace tyranny and totalitarianism?

I highly recommend following my friend and colleague David Leach, The Strident Conservative, at www.thestridentconservative.com. Today, he accurately reflects on the nature of bipartisan tyranny and corruption in a post-9/11 America and its stunning expansion post-COVID.

'Because, in hindsight, actions taken by our government did what the terrorists failed to do. Almost immediately, the government seized the events of that tragic day to begin destroying liberty, including: the creation of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), passage of the Patriot Act and the Patriot Act II, and granting new powers to the National Security Agency (NSA) to conduct warrantless spying on everyday Americans — all created to ensure a “safe” America.'

And tragically, David injects the most relevant poison pill:

'Most of these liberty-killing actions were birthed under George W. Bush — proving that “compassionate conservative” was really code for “big government tyrant” — and they were expanded under Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden to create a de facto police state.'

Isn’t it interesting that the worst COVID-19 policies were birthed under the Republican, Donald Trump, in 2020? And that those policies were codified and expanded under the Democrat Joe Biden? Isn’t it interesting that the worst fascism this country has ever witnessed during COVID was carried out — and now covered up (see yesterday’s circus of a debate) — by the uniparty?

This is a truth that most Americans cannot see.

But we must continue to wake as many people as possible because freedom (and the chance for better things) will only be possible when enough Americans break free from the two-party political paradigm."

