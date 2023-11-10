Did She REALLY Say That? Part 1: Peace in the Middle East

The Israeli/Palestinian conflict in Gaza threatens to fracture the already delicate, bi-partisan medical freedom community, not only in America but globally. Shannon Joy sits down with two freedom fighters from opposing 'sides' to see if common ground can be achieved. Are we being played by larger global & financial interests? Are we again being forced …
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes