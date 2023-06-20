Dr. Naomi Wolf interviews Dr. Harvey Risch to discuss his scientific perspective on the pandemic, and how it has shaped our perception as patients in the system of Big Pharma.
https://dailyclout.io/did-the-pandemic-trigger-medical-distrust-dr-naomi-wolf-and-dr-harvey-risch/
Did the Pandemic Trigger Medical Distrust? Dr. Naomi Wolf and Dr. Harvey Risch
Jun 20, 2023
∙ Paid
Dr. Naomi Wolf interviews Dr. Harvey Risch to discuss his scientific perspective on the pandemic, and how it has shaped our perception as patients in the system of Big Pharma.
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes