"Did YOU Lose Money? Crypto Community vs SEC: Investors are Pushing Back Against Corruption & Coercion"
"Did YOU Lose Money? Crypto Community vs SEC: Investors are Pushing Back Against Corruption & Coercion"

Sarah Westall-Opinion
Oct 18, 2024
Crypto investors are filing complaints against the SEC for corruption and violations of their rights. Colleagues of Reggie Middleton joins the show to discuss the latest actions against the SEC and why they are leading this cause. They explain the corruption that is deep in the SEC including fabrication of evidence and coercion of witnesses.

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
