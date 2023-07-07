Best of DailyClout

Doctors Censored by The Lancet in Paper that Found 74% mRNA Vaccine-Related Cause of Death
Jul 07, 2023
Dr Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, and colleagues were censored by the formerly respected scientific journal The Lancet: their paper, removed within 24 hours, found that 74% of the deaths following mRNA vaccine injection were likely caused by the injection.

https://dailyclout.io/doctors-censored-by-lancet-in-paper-that-found-74-mrna-vaccine-related-c…

