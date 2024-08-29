Best of DailyClout
"Dr. James Thorp: Dire Status of Moms and Babies"
Aug 29, 2024
Fetal-Maternal Medicine Specialist Dr James Thorp reveals that moms and babies are still damaged, two years on, from the MRNA injection. He describes autoimmune disorders and chromosomal abnormalities in babies, and ongoing fertility issues in parents-to-be. Dr Thorp also reveals the stunning news that Florida received a billion plus dollars for 'COVID' - in August of 2019! Front page news.

