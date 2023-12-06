Best of DailyClout

Dr. Michael Nehls: mRNA Injections Erase Autobiographical Memory in Hippocampus
Dr. Michael Nehls: mRNA Injections Erase Autobiographical Memory in Hippocampus

Dec 06, 2023
Dr. Michael Nehls, distinguished author of The Indoctrinated Brain, describes his research and findings on the effects of mRNA on cognitive function, including damage to autobiographical memory.

https://dailyclout.io/dr-michael-nehls-mrna-injections-erase-autobiographical-memory-in-hippocampus/

