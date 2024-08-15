"Dr. Peter McCullough: Spike Detox Breakthrough" [Sponsored Content]

Dr. Peter McCullough, a distinguished cardiologist and epidemiologist, has been a prophetic voice warning of the dangers of the mRNA injection. He has warned especially about the toxicity of the spike protein. In this urgently important interview, Dr. McCullough explains that the spike protein was engineered artificially -- courtesy of Drs Fauci, Baric, and Daszak -- to make a common flu or cold far more devastating. He also explains that there is no way the body can easily clear the spike protein and spells out the mechanism for the inflammation, arterial damage, and cardiac damage that it causes. Thankfully, Dr McCullough has also developed a breakthrough in treatment, which has been peer-reviewed and published in two important medical journals recently, including Springer Nature (links below). He has pioneered a method of testing how high the levels of spike protein are in one's body, and then has found, informed by other investigators as well as by his own clinical practice, that higher doses of nattokinase are beneficial and that other ingredients, including bromelain and curcumin, help to heal spike damage as well. Nattokinase and bromelain actually degrade the spike protein, and Dr. McCullough explains that it can then be secreted after having been broken down in the liver. Dr. McCullough ends by identifying some key symptoms that should lead you or your loved one to seek treatment for what is in essence "spike poisoning." Lifesaving information.

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202408.0821/v1

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38024037/

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com



Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/