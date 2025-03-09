Drew Allen: "The Democrat Party Con Is Over"

"California Governor Gavin Newsom interviewed Charlie Kirk on his new podcast. Drew explains why it’s a huge mistake for any MAGA Republican to go on Newsom’s new show.

Have you heard of the 80/20 rule? Drew explains why it’s relevant and how it’s killing the Democrat Party.

Drew explains that TDS is a serious mental illness. Democrats are so deranged that they couldn’t even cheer a thirteen year old cancer survivor at President Trump’s address to Congress.

It’s no longer ‘cool’ to be a Democrat. They came out of the closet as true radicals and lunatics during the Biden Administration and there’s no going back into hiding."

