Sarah Westall: "X-Files True History, Project Blue Beam, Cabal Faction War" w/ Former FBI Agent John DeSouza
Sarah Westall: "X-Files True History, Project Blue Beam, Cabal Faction War" w/ Former FBI Agent John DeSouza

Opinion - Sarah Westall
Mar 07, 2025
Transcript

“Former FBI Agent, John DeSouza, joins the program to discuss the real life history of the X-Files. DeSouza's work at the FBI focused on the real X-Files which inspired the famous television series. DeSouza believes we are going to be subjected to Project Bluebeam, which will result in fake disclosure but will also lead to real disclosure as well.”

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
