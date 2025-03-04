Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Epstein Files, Dueling Cabal Factions and Gold from Ancient Civilizations" w/ Dave Hodges
Sarah Westall: "Epstein Files, Dueling Cabal Factions and Gold from Ancient Civilizations" w/ Dave Hodges

Mar 04, 2025
"Dave Hodges returns to the program to discuss the Epstein files and what games may be played in releasing the evidence. We also discuss ancient stores of gold and how that is relevant to today's massive movements in gold worldwide. Hodges also shares his research into those ancient societies, both Lumeria and Atlantis, who held these massive stores. You can follow Dave Hodges at https://theCommonSenseShow.com"

Watch Now:

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

