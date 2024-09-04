Economic Collapse? Government Coverup about Economy, 800K+ Jobs w/ Mises Scholar Njoya

Mises Scholar, Wanjiru Njoya, joins the program to discuss the state of the economy and how the government is lying about the conditions including the latest lie about 800K+ jobs being created. The lies keep piling up as they are exposed for their malfeasance. We also discuss free market capitalism, the pros and the cons and how it the law should manage it. You can follow and read her work at https://mises.org/profile/wanjiru-njoya

