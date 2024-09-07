"Economist Phillip Patrick of Birch Gold Group: Economic Chaos Ahead" [Sponsored]

Best of DailyClout
Sep 07, 2024
Economist Phillip Patrick of Birch Gold Group goes in-depth about why the underpinnings of this economy are founded on sand and are unsustainable. He confirms the warnings we have reported earlier: that the BRICS nations are aligning to 'de-dollarize' the world. This, along with the Biden administration's escalation of 'printing money' will lead to rampant inflation in the US. He makes the case for diversification into precious metals, notably gold.

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken Please Support Our Sponsors Birch Gold Group: A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. To see how to protect your IRA or 401(k), get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word "DAILYCLOUT" to 989898

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off! NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping! BiOptimizers: Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off! Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/ Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

