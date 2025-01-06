Best of DailyClout
Emerald & Naomi: "ISIS Attacks, Weather Wars, Presidential Dementia"
Emerald & Naomi: "ISIS Attacks, Weather Wars, Presidential Dementia"

Opinion - Emerald Robinson and Dr. Naomi Wolf
Jan 06, 2025
"Emerald Robinson and Naomi Wolf expose the huge red flags related to the FBI-described ‘terror attacks’ in New Orleans and Las Vegas. Did we find a potentially alarming smoking gun in the form of Deloitte contracting with the government captured on live video? Is there a secret war against Trump, MAHA, and possibly even Elon Musk, waged from within our own defense and intelligence entities? Additionally, do military ‘chaff’ and solar radiation management—the ‘white sky’ promised by Bill Gates and funded by Harvard—play a role in the sickening fog reported across Western Europe and in various areas of the U.S.? Lastly, legacy media is finally facing up to President Biden’s sadly demented condition—just in time!"

Follow 'Emerald & Naomi' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/EmeraldAndNaomi

