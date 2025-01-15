Best of DailyClout
Emerald & Naomi: "Were LA Fires an Act of War?"
Emerald & Naomi: "Were LA Fires an Act of War?"

Opinion - Emerald Robinson and Dr. Naomi Wolf
Jan 15, 2025
Transcript

"Are we under attack? Emerald Robinson and Naomi Wolf believe that we are, and that the LA fires are the latest front in a multi-directional attack on the US. They itemize the omissions of normal processes, the suspicious absence of the Mayor in a delegation that had no relationship to her, the empty reservoir, and the suppressed comms about shelters and exits. Michele Melendez, an activist in Maui, had described eerily similar omissions and barriers to re-entry for residents, in Lahaina. Was this a criminal collusion with an act of war and the looting of land?"

Watch Now!

Follow 'Emerald & Naomi' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/EmeraldAndNaomi

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

