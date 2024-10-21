"Exclusive: Michael Volpe’s Deep Dive on Sean Combs, A-List Predators, and Government Ties"

How pervasive is Sean Comb’s child sex trafficking ring and is the network WAY bigger than the Hollywood celebrities implicated? Could local officials, corrupt judges and rogue government agencies also be involved?

Just a few years after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, rap mogul Sean Combs is in jail facing absolutely horrifying charges following his arrest and a massive police raid at multiple residences. Combs was arrested in September and charged with three felony counts for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty, the judge denied Combs' request for bail and set a trial date of May 5, 2025.

Like Epstein, the REAL story is much bigger than the scumbag front man on the front pages of all the newspapers.

The story is about the power players & influencers and local agencies behind Sean Combs, who were potentially blackmailed and coerced into committing crimes with hundreds of hours of incriminating videotape and photos.

Potentially implicated? Jennifer Lopez, The Kardashian Clan (like ALL of them), Kanye West, Jay Z, Beyonce, record label CEOs and scores of other Hollywood A-listers who frequented his infamous White Parties featuring late night ‘freak offs’ which were actually grotesque orgies complete with accusations and evidence of drugging, violence, rape and other crimes.

Also implicated? Local government officials, judges and corrupt cops. This is based on a revelations from investigative reporter Michael Volpe who has been following a case dating all the way back to June of 1997 and an absolutely stunning affidavit filed in a civil case. This angle might even be the most disturbing as it points to the very very granular and ultimately LOCAL operation that must be in place for a sex trafficking cartel to survive and thrive.

