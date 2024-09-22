"Exclusive W/ Andrew Tate Victim’s Attorney Matthew Jury AND Update On The Horrifying Case of Alexis Lorenze!"

From Epstein to Diddy to the Tates … what is up with highly platformed sexual predators and global human traffickers these days?

People often ask me WHY I continue to report on the Tates?

First, no other commentator in America seems interested in this outrageous story, especially in Con Inc. which is so bizarre. Second, the story is horrifying and points to the attempt to normalize and glorify sexual exploitation to the Average Joe Conservative. Third, the Tates are politically connected to powerful movers and shakers in America which could lead all the way up to the presidency.

Lastly, I believe the Tates are monsters and need to be stopped. And in my opinion (if the allegations are true) they are MORE dangerous than even Jeffery Epstein.

We saw this this type of corruption with Jeffrey Epstein and the loose alliances between global power brokers and high profiled pimps is a threat to freedom and good governance across the board.

Today we meet attorney Matthew Jury. Matthew is the Managing Partner of McCue Jury & Partners, representing four victims of alleged rapes and assaults by Andrew Tate. Matthew is both an English solicitor and a New York attorney, specializing in public interest litigation, human rights, and international humanitarian law.

In this exclusive interview we will learn about the shocking details and wide array of allegations and charges from one of the men closest to the case and the victims.

