"Exclusive with Steve Kirsch! Save Alexis Lorenze – Horrifying Vaccine Injury at UC Irvine"

We will also cover the horrifying case of Alexis Lorenze, who had a severe adverse reaction to a meningitis vaccine and is now being neglected at UC Irvine Medical Hospital in California. Steve is in contact with Alexis and trying to get her help**

Today we explore the latest data on COVID vaccine injury and death with the founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation and medical freedom warrior Steve Kirsch. His expertise in analyzing massive amounts of research and data makes him uniquely able to draw conclusions about the bigger pictures and accurate assess the SCOPE of the tragedy still emerging across the globe.

We will also expand our conservation to the childhood vaccine schedule itself and routine vaccination and their relationship with chronic diseases like autoimmune disorders, allergies and the Austim epidemic.

The VSRF’s mission is to advance COVID-19 vaccine safety through scientific research, public education, and advocacy, and to support the vaccine injured. They present the most up-to-date and relevant information on COVID-19 and public health policies, free from corporate press, agenda-driven narratives, and sponsorships with conflict of interest. They encourage questions and an open dialogue of transparency on any medical and scientific information presented.

