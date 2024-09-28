Best of DailyClout
"EXPOSED: Tate Brothers in their Own Words w/ Common Sense Skeptic *WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT"
Sep 28, 2024
Common Sense Skeptic joins the program to breakdown the allegations and indictments against the Tate brothers, the social media phenoms who have 40 million followers. He explains the lawsuits ongoing and we deconstruct the truth by looking at the best sources possible, the Tates themselves. We also share clips from the victims attorney and other witnesses. The show is an eye opening expose of the Tate brothers. You can follow the Common Sense Skeptic on his social media channels at https://www.youtube.com/@commonsenseskeptic or in Twitter/X at https://x.com/c_s_skeptic

