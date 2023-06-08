Best of DailyClout

Finding Our Voices After the Tyranny of the Pandemic
Finding Our Voices After the Tyranny of the Pandemic

Jun 08, 2023
Mindful activist, Ora Nadrich, speaks with best-selling health author Shiva Rose about speaking up in the wellness community during the pandemic, when so many remained silent. Shiva shares stories about how the tyranny we are facing in our country is reminiscent of her childhood growing up in Iran during the revolution.

https://dailyclout.io/finding-our-…

