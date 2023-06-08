Mindful activist, Ora Nadrich, speaks with best-selling health author Shiva Rose about speaking up in the wellness community during the pandemic, when so many remained silent. Shiva shares stories about how the tyranny we are facing in our country is reminiscent of her childhood growing up in Iran during the revolution.
https://dailyclout.io/finding-our-…
Finding Our Voices After the Tyranny of the Pandemic
Jun 08, 2023
∙ Paid
Mindful activist, Ora Nadrich, speaks with best-selling health author Shiva Rose about speaking up in the wellness community during the pandemic, when so many remained silent. Shiva shares stories about how the tyranny we are facing in our country is reminiscent of her childhood growing up in Iran during the revolution.
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes