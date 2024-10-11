"Gaslit Again? Trump Hosts Virtual Town Hall on Health & Disease, But Will He Discuss Vaccines?"

One of the most infuriating and soul crushing aspects of the the Lockdowns of 2020 and subsequent democide by health protocol, has been the gaslighting from government officials, corporate institutions and mainstream news media outlets both right AND left. Our ‘elite’ experts detonated an atom bomb disguised as a ‘health emergency’ of over our culture, economy and health and are now pretending like it never happened.

It is obvious that Democrats and presidential candidate Kamala Harris will never address this. They are quite open and transparent in their hatred of America, our Judeo-Christian founding and the enlightened Western values which have shaped this nation and made it prosperous.

They wear their insanity along with their tyrannical, collectivist ideologies on their sleeves, they are enemies we know and can see.

