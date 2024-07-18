Generation Rogue: “‘America’s Last Stand’: Why 2024 REALLY IS The Most Important Election of Our Lifetime”

Kate Hildreth is joined by NEW DailyClout Commentator, also known as “The Millennial Minister of Truth”, Drew Allen! Allen explains the synopsis of his book, America’s Last Stand, in the context of the assassination attempt on President Trump over the weekend. What has changed and what hasn’t? Allen shares his opinion as a political analyst on why he believes 2024 REALLY IS the most important election of our lifetime. Plus, a HUGE welcome to The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout!

Watch Now:

Follow Generation Rogue on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue

Follow The Drew Allen Show on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-6555566

America’s Last Stand by Drew Thomas Allen:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/americas-last-stand-drew-thomas-allen/1144271219

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code KATE for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!

Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/kate

Use code KATE for 10% off!

Amallow: Tallow is the past and the future of skincare. Support this family-owned business and do yourself a favor by switching to healthy, non-toxic skincare - your skin will thank you. Visit https://amallow.com/kate

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/