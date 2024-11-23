Generation Rogue: "Capitol Drama, Internet Bullies, and Culture Wars!"

Kate Hildreth explains the current drama at Capitol Hill - their bathroom policy. Representative Nancy Mace has been a vocal advocate for banning biological men from women's spaces, including bathrooms at Capitol Hill. According to the Los Angeles Times and other sources, House Speaker Mike Johnson has declared that lawmakers and staff will have to use restrooms corresponding with their biological sex. This comes just a few weeks before the arrival of the first elected transgender member of Congress, Sarah McBride.

Meanwhile, has Hollywood forgotten their hatred for J.K. Rowling? HBO appears to be partnering with Rowling for the upcoming series remake of 'Harry Potter'. Is this merely marketing or a real step forward?

Watch Now:

Follow 'Generation Rogue' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code KATE for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Seven Weeks Coffee - Drink More Coffee, Save More Lives. Use promo code KATE for 10% off!

https://snwbl.io/seven-weeks-coffee/KATE

Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/kate

Use code KATE for 10% off!