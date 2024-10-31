Generation Rogue: "Double Standards and the Smoke and Mirrors of Mainstream Media"

Kate Hildreth has a lot to say about Vice President Harris' focus on abortion and some “outright lies” in her campaign's advertisements. Hildreth also explores the mainstream attacks on Christianity and the double standard of religious freedom and respect for religion in the United States. Lastly, Hildreth explains some trending stories circulating on social media, the smoke and mirrors of fame, and what we can learn from the behaviors and tragedies of Hollywood stars.

Watch Now:

Follow 'Generation Rogue' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code KATE for 10% off!

NativePath: "Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!"

BiOptimizers: "Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/