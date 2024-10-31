Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Generation Rogue: "Double Standards and the Smoke and Mirrors of Mainstream Media"
1
0:00
-41:28

Generation Rogue: "Double Standards and the Smoke and Mirrors of Mainstream Media"

Opinion - Kate Hildreth
Kate Hildreth
Oct 31, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Kate Hildreth has a lot to say about Vice President Harris' focus on abortion and some “outright lies” in her campaign's advertisements. Hildreth also explores the mainstream attacks on Christianity and the double standard of religious freedom and respect for religion in the United States. Lastly, Hildreth explains some trending stories circulating on social media, the smoke and mirrors of fame, and what we can learn from the behaviors and tragedies of Hollywood stars.

Watch Now:

Follow 'Generation Rogue' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code KATE for 10% off!

NativePath: "Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!"

BiOptimizers: "Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kate Hildreth
Writes Radical Reason Subscribe
Recent Episodes
"Post-Election Alert: Will Trump Use Border Crisis to Bring Digital ID & Surveillance to All Americans?"
  Best of DailyClout
"ATOM BOMB On PHARMA Imminent With Trump Victory & Release Of 10 Million Vaccine Records From Sealed Database! Can We Trust This?"
  Best of DailyClout
"Dr. Ardis Exposes the LIES: Nicotine, Vaccines, Infertility, Cancer & More"
  Best of DailyClout
"EXPOSED: The CIA's Darkest Secrets: Drugs, Coups, Mockingbird Media & Assassinations"
  Best of DailyClout
"Incoming False Flags - Intel Report on Cabal Actions before 2024 Election w/ Dave Hodges"
  Best of DailyClout
"Eliminating Agencies & Restructuring Gov Scares Deep State, Rising Tensions w/ Bill Walton"
  Best of DailyClout
"Emerald & Naomi: UK Activist Tommy Robinson Jailed"
  Best of DailyClout