Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Generation Rogue: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony MOCKS Christianity”
0:00
-37:39

Generation Rogue: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony MOCKS Christianity”

Opinion - Kate Hildreth
Jul 29, 2024
Share
Transcript

Kate Hildreth analyzes the controversial 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony. The ceremony’s Creative Director, Thomas Jolly, claims he drew inspiration from paintings of Greek gods and pagan festivities, and that Da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’ was not his inspiration at all. Is that really all there is to the story? Hildreth explores the symbolism used throughout the ceremony, the significance of composition, and even what some of the performers are saying about the ceremony. Don’t miss this explosive episode.

Watch Now:

Follow Generation Rogue on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code KATE for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!

Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/kate
Use code KATE for 10% off!

Amallow: Tallow is the past and the future of skincare. Support this family-owned business and do yourself a favor by switching to healthy, non-toxic skincare - your skin will thank you. Visit https://amallow.com/kate

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Reference Links

https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/1817229481972473922

https://x.com/Blkshheep1/status/1817615585653449016

https://x.com/BishopBarron/status/1816989733504860577

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2024/07/29/paris-last-supper-olympics-dionysus/74586328007/

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/paris-olympics-organizers-apologize-last-supper-tableau-religious-conservatives/

https://catholicherald.co.uk/drag-queen-confirms-it-was-a-parody-of-last-supper/

0 Comments
Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout: "Utter, Absolute Chaos, Or Carefully Scripted Destabilization? What Is Going On In American Politics?"
Investigate Everything: “Vice President Kamala Harris’s REAL Job”
Outspoken: "Is the COVID Era an Abuser?"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "What is Going On?"
  Best of DailyClout
Generation Rogue: "Fake Meat, Bug Milk, What's Next?"
Outspoken: "Ora Nadrich: Are We Living in a Simulation?"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Don't Fear VP Kamala Harris, Fear the Steal"