Generation Rogue: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony MOCKS Christianity”

Kate Hildreth analyzes the controversial 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony. The ceremony’s Creative Director, Thomas Jolly, claims he drew inspiration from paintings of Greek gods and pagan festivities, and that Da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’ was not his inspiration at all. Is that really all there is to the story? Hildreth explores the symbolism used throughout the ceremony, the significance of composition, and even what some of the performers are saying about the ceremony. Don’t miss this explosive episode.

Watch Now:

Follow Generation Rogue on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code KATE for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!

Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/kate

Use code KATE for 10% off!

Amallow: Tallow is the past and the future of skincare. Support this family-owned business and do yourself a favor by switching to healthy, non-toxic skincare - your skin will thank you. Visit https://amallow.com/kate

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Reference Links

https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/1817229481972473922

https://x.com/Blkshheep1/status/1817615585653449016

https://x.com/BishopBarron/status/1816989733504860577

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2024/07/29/paris-last-supper-olympics-dionysus/74586328007/

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/paris-olympics-organizers-apologize-last-supper-tableau-religious-conservatives/

https://catholicherald.co.uk/drag-queen-confirms-it-was-a-parody-of-last-supper/