Generation Rogue: “Exposing ‘The Global Marxist Cult'”

Kate Hildreth is joined by Emmet Connor, an Irish author, analyst, speaker, and online content creator. Connor’s new book, Red Pandemic: The Global Marxist Cult, highlights and exposes what he describes as the most important issue in the world (ever) – Marxism and Marxist indoctrination.

Connor explains how this ideology’s presence in any given country also leads to the absence of national sovereignty, the breakdown of law and order, racial tensions, economic collapse, and the “tyrannical”, partisan censorship of any dissenting free speech by “traitorous” pro-globalist governments.

Watch Now:

Red Pandemic: The Global Marxist Cult – https://www.amazon.com/Red-Pandemic-Global-Marxist-Cult/dp/1805401661

Website: resolvingr.com

Follow ‘Generation Rogue’ on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: “A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. To see how to protect your IRA or 401(k), get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word DAILYCLOUT to 989898”

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code KATE for 10% off!

NativePath: “Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!”

BiOptimizers: “Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!”

Patriot Mobile: “Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!”

Heaven’s Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/kate

Use code KATE for 10% off!

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/