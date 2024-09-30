Best of DailyClout
Generation Rogue: “Exposing ‘The Global Marxist Cult'”
Opinion - Kate Hildreth
Kate Hildreth
Sep 30, 2024
Transcript

Kate Hildreth is joined by Emmet Connor, an Irish author, analyst, speaker, and online content creator. Connor’s new book, Red Pandemic: The Global Marxist Cult, highlights and exposes what he describes as the most important issue in the world (ever) – Marxism and Marxist indoctrination.

Connor explains how this ideology’s presence in any given country also leads to the absence of national sovereignty, the breakdown of law and order, racial tensions, economic collapse, and the “tyrannical”, partisan censorship of any dissenting free speech by “traitorous” pro-globalist governments.

Red Pandemic: The Global Marxist Cult – https://www.amazon.com/Red-Pandemic-Global-Marxist-Cult/dp/1805401661

Website: resolvingr.com

Follow ‘Generation Rogue’ on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue

