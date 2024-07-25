Generation Rogue: "Fake Meat, Bug Milk, What's Next?"

Kate Hildreth dives into the "green" campaigns that have been sprinkled into "sustainability" messaging for years now. Hildreth argues that many of these "green" methods are not only far from green, but they are taking away the freedoms of individuals to choose how to live, what to eat, what to drink, and how to think for themselves. Could the "green" movement be yet another power grab designed to create a more docile, dependent, and complacent population under the guise of sustainability?

