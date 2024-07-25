Generation Rogue: "Fake Meat, Bug Milk, What's Next?"

Kate Hildreth dives into the "green" campaigns that have been sprinkled into "sustainability" messaging for years now. Hildreth argues that many of these "green" methods are not only far from green, but they are taking away the freedoms of individuals to choose how to live, what to eat, what to drink, and how to think for themselves. Could the "green" movement be yet another power grab designed to create a more docile, dependent, and complacent population under the guise of sustainability?
Watch Now:
Follow Generation Rogue on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company - Use code KATE for 10% off!
NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!
Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!
Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/kate
Use code KATE for 10% off!
Amallow: Tallow is the past and the future of skincare. Support this family-owned business and do yourself a favor by switching to healthy, non-toxic skincare - your skin will thank you. Visit https://amallow.com/kate
Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/
Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Reference Links:
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2016/01/child-labour-behind-smart-phone-and-electric-car-batteries/
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jan/24/us-electric-vehicles-lithium-consequences-research
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2017/09/the-dark-side-of-electric-cars-exploitative-labor-practices/
https://flatwaterfreepress.org/spilling-bills-beans-tech-billionaire-spent-113-million-on-nebraska-farmland/
https://www.dtnpf.com/agriculture/web/ag/news/business-inputs/article/2024/01/30/tech-billionaire-bill-gates-spent#:~:text=A%20glance%20at%20federal%20records,unassuming%20names%20might%20be%20related.
https://www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/dangers-raw-milk-unpasteurized-milk-can-pose-serious-health-risk#:~:text=Raw%20milk%20can%20carry%20dangerous,products%20made%20from%20raw%20milk
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/more-food-less-energy/
https://agriculture.vic.gov.au/climate-and-weather/understanding-carbon-and-emissions/energy-use-on-farms
https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/energy-programs/rural-energy-america-program-renewable-energy-systems-energy-efficiency-improvement-guaranteed-loans/ky
https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/press-release/new-initiative-aims-curb-toxic-impacts-agriculture
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2024/0105/UN-has-a-plan-to-curb-farm-emissions.-Are-farmers-willing-to-try-it
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bird-flu-raw-milk-unpasteurized-dairy/
https://www.euronews.com/green/2023/09/01/plant-based-meat-is-the-future-billionaire-bill-gates-claims-what-has-to-change
https://www.logicallyfacts.com/en/fact-check/false-bill-gates-did-not-launch-maggot-milk-called-entomilk
https://thisismold.com/process/cook/insect-milk-superfood-gourmet-grubb
Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Generation Rogue: "Fake Meat, Bug Milk, What's Next?"