Generation Rogue: "Has President Trump Betrayed The Pro-Life Movement?"
Generation Rogue: "Has President Trump Betrayed The Pro-Life Movement?"

Opinion - Kate Hildreth
Kate Hildreth
Sep 06, 2024
Transcript

Kate Hildreth dives into a question circulating social media the past week: "Has President Trump betrayed the pro-life movement?" A clip of Trump sharing his opinion on abortion and discussing his support for IVF (in vitro fertilization) has gone viral and many pro-lifers are furious. Pro-lifers claim that Trump has "betrayed" them, but Kate Hildreth takes another position. Hildreth discusses what another Trump term could mean for the pro-life movement, the little-known moral and ethical implications of IVF, and more.

Watch Now:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6538855/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4404416/

https://abcnews.go.com/US/9-couples-sue-ivf-clinic-alleging-staff-implanted/story?id=109491391#:~:text=In%20a%20joint%20lawsuit%20filed,none%20of%20which%20were%20successful

Follow 'Generation Rogue' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue

0 Comments
