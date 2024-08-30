Generation Rogue: “Single by 2030? Feminism, Family, and the Fight for Tradition”

Kate Hildreth dives into social media reactions to a study predicting that, by 2030, 45% of US women between the ages of 25-44 will be single. The study from Morgan Stanley has sparked a polarizing conversation on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Hildreth explores the cultural implications of this trend, especially in relation to traditional family values, and critiques the modern feminist narrative, arguing that it prioritizes career success over motherhood and devalues traditional roles within the family structure. She highlights how this shift has led to increasing singlehood among women, fueled by the mainstream “feminist” message that seems to praise self-empowerment at the expense of family life.

