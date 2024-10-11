Generation Rogue: "The Mainstream Media's 'Abortion Misinformation' Campaign"

Kate Hildreth explores some trending news stories that highlight "abortion rights" as part of Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign. Many of these news stories cite the tragic deaths of two Georgia women as a reason why abortion must always be accessible. Hildreth explains the stories of each of these women and dissects Georgia's abortion laws to investigate further. What really happened to these women from Georgia? Have the Democrats and the mainstream media been lying to the public about pro-life laws and abortion?

