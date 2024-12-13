Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Generation Rogue: “The War on Liberty: This is Bigger Than the Two-Party System”
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -32:36
-32:36

Generation Rogue: “The War on Liberty: This is Bigger Than the Two-Party System”

Opinion - Kate Hildreth
Dec 13, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

David Leach, owner of the news and opinion site The Strident Conservative, joins Kate Hildreth for a deep-dive into his new book The New Axis of Evil: Exposing the Bipartisan War on Liberty. How can we stay focused on fighting for liberty? Leach reminds viewers that the war on liberty is bigger than Democrat versus Republican and explains how Americans can identify mainstream distractions meant to take our focus away from liberty.

Watch Now:

Follow ‘Generation Rogue’ on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: “A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k).”

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com Use code KATE for 10% off!

NativePath: “Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more.”

Patriot Mobile: “Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!”

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Seven Weeks Coffee – Drink More Coffee, Save More Lives. Use promo code KATE for 10% off!
https://snwbl.io/seven-weeks-coffee/KATE

Heaven’s Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/kate
Use code KATE for 10% off!

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The Drew Allen Show: “The Pentagon Is Lying to You About the Drones”
Investigate Everything: “NBC Under the Spotlight: Shortcomings, Potential Corruption, and More!”
Sarah Westall: "Preparing Humanity for the Next Age: Harmonizing Body Frequencies & Military Grade Advanced Tech"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "The Ultimate 7-Step Plan to Make America Healthy Again w/ John Richardson"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "The Bitcoin Heist & Land Grab INCOMING - Proceed With CAUTION"
  Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: “Your Winning Strategies for the New Year”
Investigate Everything: “Insane in the Ukraine (Part 1): A Timeline at War with Itself”