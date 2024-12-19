Best of DailyClout
Geneva Bible Readings by Dr. Naomi Wolf: "Exodus 40"
Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf
Dec 19, 2024
“In this majestic summary chapter, all of the elements of the tabernacle and all of the menorah, the priest's clothing, the laver (washbasin), and all the accouterments of the 'mishkan' are brought together in a triumphant litany. The original Hebrew makes it clear that it's the people's intention willingly to align with God's wishes, that is as transformational as the holy technology itself. We also explore important concepts such as 'mekadesh', or 'to holy-ize', which is, in Hebrew, something that ordinary humans can do, as opposed to the later English translations for 'holy' which suggests that only God or a priestly middleman can engage with that state of being. More evidence from the Hebrew that God hangs out with us.”

Watch Now:

Follow DailyClout on Rumble! https://rumble.com/user/DailyClout

