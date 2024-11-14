Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: "Completely Unhinged: Democrat Women Disintegrate"
Heart & Mind: "Completely Unhinged: Democrat Women Disintegrate"

Opinion - Dr. Dina McMillan
Nov 14, 2024
1
Transcript

Dr. Dina McMillan dives into the intense emotional fallout from the 2016 election, exploring the extreme reactions of many Democrat women in the wake of Donald Trump's victory. From head-shaving to vows of celibacy and even threats of violence, Dr. McMillan breaks down the hysteria, the outrage, and the deeper psychological currents at play. Tune in for a candid, live discussion on this powerful emotional upheaval.

Watch Now:

Follow 'Heart & Mind' on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HeartAndMind

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
