Heart & Mind: “Completely Unhinged: Democrat Women Disintegrate”

Dr. Dina McMillan dives into the intense emotional fallout from the 2016 election, exploring the extreme reactions of many Democrat women in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory. From head-shaving to vows of celibacy and even threats of violence, Dr. McMillan breaks down the hysteria, the outrage, and the deeper psychological currents at play. Tune in for a candid, live discussion on this powerful emotional upheaval.

Watch Now:

Follow 'Heart & Mind' on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HeartAndMind

