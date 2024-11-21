Heart & Mind: “Girls Gone Weird”

Dr. Dina McMillan continues to explore the growing wave of extreme reactions from Democrat women in the wake of Trump’s election win. From public displays of anger to self-victimization, these actions may seem empowering but could have lasting, damaging consequences. Dr. McMillan breaks down what’s really going on and offers thoughtful suggestions for how to navigate this emotional and political turbulence. Tune in for an eye-opening discussion on the costs of such radicalization and how we might move forward over the coming months and years.

Watch Now:

Follow ‘Heart & Mind’ on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HeartAndMind

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: “A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k).”

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DRDINA for 10% off!

NativePath: “This Unique Protein Is Causing ‘A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.’…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more.”

Patriot Mobile: “Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!”

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/