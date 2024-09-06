Heart & Mind: "Hidden Influences: How Your Brain is Being Manipulated"

Dr. Dina McMillan, a social psychologist, delves deeper into the intricate workings of the brain and the powerful influence tactics that subtly shape our thoughts and behaviors. She breaks down the mind into four key areas—conscious, subconscious, unconscious, and gut instincts—revealing how only a small percentage of our decisions are made consciously. Dr. McMillan also uncovers the hidden mechanisms behind social messaging, storytelling, and authority, and explains how these tools can be used to persuade, manipulate, or even indoctrinate us, often without our awareness. Tune in for a fascinating exploration of the unseen forces that guide our lives and learn how to protect yourself from unwanted influence.

