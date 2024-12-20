Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Heart & Mind: "Maintaining the Moral and Intellectual High Ground"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:00:44
-1:00:44

Heart & Mind: "Maintaining the Moral and Intellectual High Ground"

Opinion - Dr. Dina McMillan
Dec 20, 2024
Share
Transcript

Join Dr. Dina McMillan on 'Heart & Mind' after she dared to explore BlueSky, the Democrats' new digital stronghold. Discover eye-opening insights into their mindset and gain essential strategies for maintaining both the moral and intellectual high ground. Don't miss this crucial guide to navigating the groundbreaking political shifts of 2025!

Watch Now:

Follow 'Heart & Mind' on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HeartAndMind

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code DRDINA for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Sarah Westall: "Eliminating Predators, the Cartel and Deep State Criminals w/ Sam Anthony"
  Best of DailyClout
Emerald & Naomi: "What’s in the Sky?"
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: “The Brian Thompson Murder - ’Keep an Open Mind'” (Episode 241211)
The Shannon Joy Show: "ALERT - COVID Lockdowners & Tyrants Make A Comeback In Trump's Appointment Of Sheriff Chad Chronister"
  Best of DailyClout
Emerald & Naomi: "What’s in the Sky?"
  Best of DailyClout
Geneva Bible Readings by Dr. Naomi Wolf: "Exodus 40"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive W/ Dr. Mary Talley Bowden! Shocking New Study On The Kill Shot"
  Best of DailyClout