Heart & Mind: “Setting You Up to Fall”

Dr. Dina McMillan uncovers the subtle yet powerful influence techniques that can heighten your susceptibility to propaganda and persuasive demands. Before the big, flashy gestures are put into play, these tactics operate under the radar, often going unnoticed and yet incredibly effective. Join us for an eye-opening exploration of “pre-suasion” – the secret weapon of master manipulators!

Follow ‘Heart & Mind’ on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HeartAndMind

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: “A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. To see how to protect your IRA or 401(k), get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word DAILYCLOUT to 989898.”

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DRDINA for 10% off!

NativePath: “Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!”

Patriot Mobile: “Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!”

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/