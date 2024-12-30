Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Heart & Mind: "Too Clever to Fool"
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:00:47
-1:00:47

Heart & Mind: "Too Clever to Fool"

Opinion - Dr. Dina McMillan
Dec 30, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Most of us know how easy it is to be taken advantage of if we’re not vigilant. In this episode of 'Heart & Mind', Dr. Dina McMillan will uncover the most reliable tactics used to influence, persuade, and deceive us. Join us for this must-have insight - perfect timing as we step into the new year with clarity and confidence to make it our best year yet!

Watch Now:

Follow 'Heart & Mind' on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HeartAndMind

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code DRDINA for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bros Run Wild, DOGE Dangers, Sex Hush Money in Congress"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Don’t Drone Me Bro! The New Jersey Drone Drama"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Cancer Cases Exploding & Authorities Persecute One of the World’s Top Cancer Doctors w/ Dr. Makis"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Chip Roy's Fabulous Christmas Shutdown - Mr. Scrooge Or Miracle On K-Street?"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Is Trump Using Israel to CRUSH the CCP and BRICS Alliance?"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show: "Government Shutdown and Trump Agenda Sabotage?"
Generation Rogue: "Big Pharma Censorship, Outrage at Pixar, and the Sports Pay Gap"